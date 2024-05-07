Ghostwire Tokyo Dev Tango Gameworks Closed, Bethesda Gutted

Microsoft has gutted Bethesda, closing several of its studios including Ghostwire Tokyo and Hi-Fi Rush dev Tango Gameworks. Founded in 2010 by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, Tango Gameworks was acquired by Zenimax the same year it was formed, and went on to make The Evil Within games.

Tango Gameworks isn’t the only casualty in Bethesda cuts

Arkane Austin, the studio behind the doomed vampire game Redfall, has also been shut down. The developer previously released 2017’s Prey. Arkane Studios itself will stay in business, with its HQ in Lyon working on Marvel’s Blade among other projects.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is folding Roundhouse Games into ZeniMax Online and shutting down Alpha Dog Studios. The latter released Doom mobile game Mighty Doom, which will be sunset on August 7.

— Arkane Studios (@ArkaneStudios) May 7, 2024

“Bethesda remains one of the key pillars of Xbox with a strong portfolio of amazing games and thriving communities,” reads an email sent by Xbox executive Matt Booty to staff, as reported by IGN. “As we align our plans and resources to best set ourselves up for success in this complex and changing industry, our teams across Arkane Lyon, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, MachineGames, ZeniMax Online Studios and the Bethesda publishing and corporate teams will be well-positioned to build new IP, explore new game concepts, and expand on our existing franchises.”