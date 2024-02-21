Hi-Fi Rush PS5 Version Gets Release Date

After weeks of rumors and reports, Bethesda confirmed on Wednesday that Tango Gameworks’ Hi-Fi Rush will be coming to PlayStation 5 next month, bringing a former Xbox exclusive to its rival console.

Hi-Fi Rush will arrive on PlayStation 5 on March 18, 2024. The release date was confirmed via a video from Bethesda LATAM’s YouTube channel, which briefly shared a video revealing the news before quickly setting it to private (via The Verge).

The video’s description mentions March 19 as a release date, but the video itself points to March 18 as the official release date. Bethesda has not officially confirmed the release as of yet.

Hi-Fi Rush, three other games joining PS5, Nintendo Switch

News of Hi-Fi Rush coming to PlayStation 5 was first reported earlier this month. After Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed that four Xbox exclusives would be going to other consoles, The Verge reported that the four games set to release on the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch were Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded.

The report went on to mention that Microsoft is also planning to launch Sea of Thieves on non-Xbox platforms later this year. While a Nintendo Switch release of Pentiment was announced at the publisher’s February Direct, no other titles have been reported to move as of now, but Warren notes other first-party titles are also under consideration.