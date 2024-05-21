Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Collector’s Edition Includes Lara Croft Pistols

Aspyr Media and Crystal Dynamics have announced three physical editions of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and the Limited Run Games Collector’s Edition will even come with replica Lara Croft pistols. The catch is that the release date for the Collector’s Edition is yet to be announced, while the standard and Deluxe Editions will be released on September 24.

What’s in the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered physical editions?

The base edition of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will include a physical copy of the game and a jewel case. This edition will be available on PS5 and PS4 and will cost $34.99/€34.99/£29.99.

The Deluxe Edition will include a physical copy of the game as well as the following extra goodies:

SteelBook

Exploration map book (featuring over 80 pages full of secrets, including all maps from all three games and their expansions)

Collectible tuck-in box

The collection’s original soundtrack

This edition will only be available on PS5 and will cost $54.99/€54.99/£49.99. Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition in the Americas will get the original soundtracks as DLC. Those who grab this version in Europe will get the soundtracks as DLC and as a Greatest Hits OST physical CD.

Finally, the Limited Run Games Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Collector’s Edition will be available on PS5 and PS4 for $199.99. As well as a physical copy of the game, the edition includes the following extra content:

SteelBook

Two replica Lara Croft pistols in a lit shadow box

Three 12×16 posters

Set of premium trading cards

Full collection’s original soundtrack (in both physical CD and digital download formats)

Map book

Lara Croft polygonal figurines from each title

While the base and Deluxe Editions are available for preorder at participating retailers right now, preorders for the Collector’s Edition will only take place between May 21 and June 23.