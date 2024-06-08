Alan Wake 2 Collector’s Edition Announced by Limited Run Games

Limited Run Games is bringing Remedy’s latest to physical media in style with an Alan Wake 2 Collector’s Edition out later this year.

Pre-orders go up from today and run until July 21, 2024. Alan Wake 2 Collector’s Edition will then ship for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this December.

The blockbuster sequel to 2010’s Alan Wake, Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s first foray into survival horror. The series follows the titular novelist as his writing turns fiction into reality, contorted into horror by the malevolent Dark Presence. Alan Wake 2’s mind-bending narrative takes place across a pair of intertwined campaigns that players can switch between at any time. Using flashlights, hand flares, and other sources of light, Alan Wake and Saga Anderson must work together across two realities to drive out the darkness that envelops the small town of Bright Falls before it’s consumed by a never-ending nightmare that will rewrite reality itself.

Limited Run’s physical collection is inspired by the town of Bright Falls and its mysterious Cult of the Tree. The Collector’s Edition includes a functioning replica of Alan’s iconic Angel Lamp, a 160-page art book including character and environmental concept art, a keychain from the haunting Oceanview Hotel, enamel pins inspired by the Koskela brothers’ Coffee World Amusement Park, and a collector’s edition box with an embossed Cult of the Tree design. Fans of Remedy’s beloved series will surely enjoy this bespoke collection!

Alan Wake 2 Collector’s Edition details

Collector’s Editions:

● Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X

○ Expansion Pass

■ Night Springs Expansion

■ Lake House Expansion

■ Nordic shotgun skin for Saga

○ Additional Cosmetic Items

■ Crimson Windbreaker for Saga

■ Celebrity Suit for Alan

■ Parliament Shotgun Skin for Alan

■ Lantern Charm for Saga

○ Bonus Item: Alan Wake Remastered Download Code*

● Angel Lamp

● 160-page Art Book

● Enamel Pin Set

● Oceanview Hotel Keychain

● Embossed Collector’s Edition Slip-Cover

*Gift with purchase included as a download voucher