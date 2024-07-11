Tomba! Special Edition Contents Revealed Alongside Plushies

Limited Run Games has revealed the contents of the upcoming of Tomba! Special Edition. In addition to the standard rerelease, there will be a Classic Edition and a Whoopee Edition. There’s even going to be a range of merchandise that includes Tomba and Pig plushies.

The contents of the different Tomba! Special Editions

Despite its name, Tomba! Special Edition is just the standard version of the game available digitally and physically for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A digital version is also available for PS4. The game will launch digitally on August 1, 2024, while the physical edition will be released later complete with a full-color booklet.

The Tomba! Special Edition Classic Edition will come with a copy of the game’s Standard Edition for PS5, Nintendo Switch, or PC, and the following goodies:

Booklet

Double-sided poster featuring a map and promotional art

SteelBook

2 disc original and Special Edition soundtrack

Retro collector’s box

Meanwhile, the Tomba! Special Edition Whoopee Edition will come with all the contents of the Classic Edition with the following extra goodies:

Tomba and Koma Pig figure

Art prints

Deluxe hardcover art book & strategy guide

Pre-orders for all of the game’s physical editions will begin on the Limited Run Games website on July 19. Pre-orders will close on September 1 and the game will then be shipped at a later date. Standard editions are expected to be released in December 2024, while the Classic Edition is scheduled for January 2025. The Whoopee Edition comes last and is meant to be released in May 2025.

Tomba! is just one of many PlayStation classics that are heading to PS5 and PS4, but it’s one of very few titles to get additional merchandise. The range includes Tomba and Koma pig plushies, mini game case keychains, a bubblegum pink Tomba Special Editionst-shirt, a snapback hat, and a NEOS S controller. All of the merchandise will be available for preorder during the same period as the game and is expected to ship in January 2025.