Clock Tower and Tomba Among Numerous Classics Headed to PS5, PS4

Limited Run Games and WayForward have announced a number of classics for the PS5 and PS4, including ’90s classics Clock Tower and Tomba. Among the re-releases and enhanced ports are a Gex Trilogy and Jurassic Park Classics Collection.
Full list of classics headed to PS5, PS4 via Limited Run Games
Below is a complete list of games that were announced at the Limited Run Games showcase, including all the classics:
- Another Crusade
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
- Castlevania Advance Collection
- Chicory
- Clock Tower
- Colossal Cave
- DoubleShake
- Dungeons of Aether
- El-Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
- Gargoyles Remastered
- Gex Trilogy
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
- Jurassic Park: The Chaos Continues
- Karateka
- Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony
- Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection
- Midnight Fight Express
- Odencat‘s Paradise
- Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition
- Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
- Rose & Camellia Collection
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soundtrack Collection
- Tomba!
- This Way Madness Lies
Limited Run Games also announced that it’s ramping up development of its Carbon Engine, which will be used to bring Clock Tower, Jurassic Park, Gex, Tomba, and more to modern platforms. The company has renewed partnerships with a number of companies including Konami and LucasFilm to help its efforts.