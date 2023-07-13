Clock Tower and Tomba Among Numerous Classics Headed to PS5, PS4

Limited Run Games and WayForward have announced a number of classics for the PS5 and PS4, including ’90s classics Clock Tower and Tomba. Among the re-releases and enhanced ports are a Gex Trilogy and Jurassic Park Classics Collection.

Full list of classics headed to PS5, PS4 via Limited Run Games

Below is a complete list of games that were announced at the Limited Run Games showcase, including all the classics:

Another Crusade

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

Castlevania Advance Collection

Chicory

Clock Tower

Colossal Cave

DoubleShake

Dungeons of Aether

El-Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron

Gargoyles Remastered

Gex Trilogy

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Jurassic Park: The Chaos Continues

Karateka

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony

Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection

Midnight Fight Express

Odencat‘s Paradise

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition

Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition

Rose & Camellia Collection

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soundtrack Collection

Tomba!

This Way Madness Lies

Limited Run Games also announced that it’s ramping up development of its Carbon Engine, which will be used to bring Clock Tower, Jurassic Park, Gex, Tomba, and more to modern platforms. The company has renewed partnerships with a number of companies including Konami and LucasFilm to help its efforts.