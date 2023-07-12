Gex Trilogy Announced for Modern Systems

The Gex series has been dead since 1999. But now Limited Run Games is resurrecting the sassy gecko for modern systems with Gex Trilogy.

Gex Trilogy will, obviously, include the first three games

The company announced the ported bundle during its LRG3 stream. This collection will include Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko, and it will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch sometime in the future. There was also no gameplay, so it remains to be seen how its visuals have changed or what kinds of modern conveniences have been added.

The trailer wrapped up the entire show and gave the impression that it was for some sort of James Bond game. This is par for the course for Gex, which was a comical 3D platformer that was full of parodies of all sorts of movies, TV shows, and games. Gex was even voiced by comedian Dana Gould in the United States.

Crystal Dynamics, the studio that would eventually go on to develop the later Tomb Raider titles and Legacy of Kain, created the first three Gex games in 1995, 1998, and 1999, respectively. They were received moderately well, as review scores often fell in the 60 to 70 range. The third title was the last official entry, but a demo for the unreleased Gex Jr. leaked online in April 2022.

It’s a little unclear why Square Enix is in the trailer for Gex Trilogy, though. Embracer Group acquired Crystal Dynamics in 2022 and that came with franchises like Tomb Raider and “more than 50 back-catalogue games.” Gex wasn’t specifically mentioned, however, it’s difficult to see how he wouldn’t be included. Regardless, Square Enix filed a few trademarks for the series over the years, although both were before the acquisition. Crystal Dynamics also included the lizard in its 30th anniversary celebration in 2022.