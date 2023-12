PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning December 11, 2023

With just three weeks before the end of the year, AAA releases are starting to quiet down. This means the list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning December 11, 2023 is relying on AA and indie games. But, it’s is actually bigger than last week. The highlights include Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising on consoles and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 on PSVR 2.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of December 11 and 17, 2023.

PS5 Games

Bear and Breakfast (December 12)

CityDriver (December 12)

Formula Retro Racing – World Tour Special Edition (December 12)

Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition (December 12)

Hammerwatch II (December 12)

Wizardry School: Escape Room (December 12)

Hell Well (December 13)

Rising Dusk (December 13)

Aztec Tiki Talisman (December 14)

Bahnsen Knights (December 14)

Cookie Cutter (December 14)

Custom Mech Wars (December 14)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (December 14)

GNOSIA (December 14)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (December 14)

Hidden Paws (December 14)

Not For Broadcast: VR (December 14)

Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room (December 14)

Raccoo Venture (December 14)

Emergency Call – The Attack Squad (December 15)

Gallery Gunner (December 15)

METRO QUESTER (December 15)

Ralph and the Blue Ball (December 15)

Stickman’s Arena (December 15)

Towers & Powers (December 15)

Trinity Fusion (December 15)

PS4 Games

Bear and Breakfast (December 12)

Formula Retro Racing – World Tour Special Edition (December 12)

Run Show Quest (December 12)

Hell Well (December 13)

Rising Dusk (December 13)

Aztec Tiki Talisman (December 14)

Bahnsen Knights (December 14)

GNOSIA (December 14)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (December 14)

Hidden Paws (December 14)

Raccoo Venture (December 14)

Emergency Call – The Attack Squad (December 15)

Gallery Gunner (December 15)

METRO QUESTER (December 15)

Ralph and the Blue Ball (December 15)

Stickman’s Arena (December 15)

Survival Raft Simulator – Lost at Sea (December 15)

Trinity Fusion (December 15)

There are 26 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a shorter list of 18 new game releases. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is the sequel to Granblue Fantasy Versus and introduces several new mechanics to the 2.5D fighting game, including Dash Attacks and Triple Attacks.

PSVR 2 gamers get a few new games this week, the biggest of those being survival horror title Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2. Other new releases this week include Not For Broadcast: VR and Vertigo 2. Unfortunately, due to a last-minute delay, Bulletstorm VR won’t be here until next year.