PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning March 11, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning March 11, 2024, doesn’t include any AAA games, but there’s still quite a selection for those looking for a new challenge. The highlight of the week is the revamped Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, but there is also a reimagined Contra: Operation Galuga, and the next game in the Outcast franchise.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of March 11 to 17, 2024.

PS5 Games

Cazzarion: Astro Bouncer (March 11)

Contra: Operation Galuga (March 12)

Hotel Renovator (March 12)

Little Cities: Bigger! (March 12)

Melatonin (March 12)

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (March 13)

Violet Wisteria (March 13)

Cartel Tycoon (March 14)

Corbid! A Colorful Adventure (March 14)

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (March 14)

ForRace GT2D (March 14)

Good Guys (March 14)

Ib (March 14)

Paint The Town Red VR (March 14)

Rebel Transmute (March 14)

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection (March 14)

What The Golf? (March 14)

Outcast: A New Beginning (March 15)

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance (March 15)

cyubeVR (March 16)

PS4 Games

Contra: Operation Galuga (March 12)

Cybertrash STATYX (March 13)

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (March 13)

Violet Wisteria (March 13)

Corbid! A Colorful Adventure (March 14)

Dungeon Drafters (March 14)

ForRace GT2D (March 14)

Good Guys (March 14)

Ib (March 14)

Rebel Transmute (March 14)

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection (March 14)

What The Golf? (March 14)

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance (March 15)

A total of 20 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a shorter list of 13 titles. The biggest of these is Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, which includes all previously released bonus content including the characters and maps exclusive to Xbox.

Contra: Operation Galuga reimagines the classic run-‘n’-gun action game from the ’80s but adds co-op combat for up to four players alongside the upgraded graphics and gameplay. Meanwhile, the 1999 game Outcast, which got a revamp itself, finally gets a sequel in the form of Outcast: A New Beginning. Younger gamers can be entertained with PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance and there are several games for PSVR 2 owners.