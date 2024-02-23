Aspyr Accused of Stealing Mod for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection will include all previously released bonus content for the two games. But developer Aspyr Media has been accused of stealing a player-made mod for this to happen.

The creator of the mod has recognized their work, complete with animation issues, in the collection’s announcement trailer. They’re calling upon Aspyr to download the fixed version of the mod before the games are released.

The Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection mod adds Xbox-exclusive characters

The mod for Star Wars Battlefront II was created by iamashaymin to add the Xbox-exclusive characters Kit Fisto and Asajj Ventress into the game’s PC version. The mod also ported some of the maps. In the Youtube video above, iamashaymin highlights the characters as they were shown in the collection’s announcement trailer and they have telltale animation issues like how Ventress’ legs animate or how she holds her sabers.

The mod creator actually doesn’t seem to mind that the mod has been used without their consultation but finds it “kinda annoying” that Aspyr used the “old ass DLC heroes.” iamashaymin is now urging Aspyr to download the latest version of the mod to use in the collection as it has “some serious improvements” and fixes all of the issues mentioned above.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection brings the original Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront II to PS5 and PS4 on March 14. The collection has improvements like online play for up to 64 players and expansions to Hero Assault mode, as well as the aforementioned previously released bonus content. The latter includes the Jabba’s Palace map from Battlefront and four maps from Battlefront II: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena. There are also the two bonus heroes at the center of the mod dispute.