PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning January 22, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning January 22, 2024, includes a larger number and variety of titles as the year starts to hit full speed. The highlights are likely to be the AAA games Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, although there’s also Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy on PS4.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of January 22 to 28, 2024.

PS5 Games

Howl (January 23)

Immortality (January 23)

Lil’ Guardsman (January 23)

Run or Die VR (January 23)

Saga of the Moon Priestess (January 24)

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (January 24)

Dead Man’s Diary (January 25)

Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil (January 25)

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic (January 25)

Jett Rider (January 25)

PuzzlePet: Feed Your Cat (January 25)

Touhou Luna Nights (January 25)

The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection (January 26)

Extreme Offroad Racing (January 26)

Grotto (January 26)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (January 26)

Tardy (January 26)

Tekken 8 (January 26)

Witch Rise (January 26)

PS4 Games

The Street 10 (January 22)

Lil’ Guardsman (January 23)

Saga of the Moon Priestess (January 24)

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (January 24)

Alpaca Wonders Why (January 25)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (January 25)

Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil (January 25)

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic (January 25)

Jett Rider (January 25)

Touhou Luna Nights (January 25)

The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection (January 26)

Extreme Offroad Racing (January 26)

Grotto (January 26)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (January 26)

Tardy (January 26)

Witch Rise (January 26)

A total of 19 games are coming to PS5 this week, while the PS4 console gets a slightly shorter list of 16 games. Both consoles get the latest game in the Like a Dragon franchise, which features both Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu. PS5 players also get Tekken 8; if you’re uncertain about this one, the current demo will let you try before you buy.

PS4 players certainly don’t miss out this week, as they get Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy — the first console outing for the fourth, fifth, and sixth mainline entries in the franchise. Meanwhile, PSVR 2 players have to make do with a single new game this week in the form of Run or Die VR.