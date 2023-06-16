Yakuza 8 Cutscene Reveals Ichiban’s Surprising Proposal in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

During developer Ryu Ga Gotoku’s RGG Summit Summer 2023 event this week, the studio showed off a new Yakuza 8 cutscene, previewing an important meeting between Ichiban and Kazuma.

Ichiban and Kazuma discuss proposals

The new Yakuza 8 cutscene came about an hour into the presentation, which in large part discussed the upcoming game. In the cutscene, Ichiban tells Kazuma that he’ll need some help cleaning up the dissolution business, before Kazuma and Ichiban reflect on how far they’ve come.

The cutscene comes to an end with the two of them talking about women, and Ichiban asking for any tips from when Kazuma proposed to someone.

Check out the new Yakuza 8 cutscene below:

Yakuza 8 (which will be officially known as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth) is the next mainline entry in the long-running Like a Dragon series. The game is officially the ninth installment in the series, and is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which released in 2020.

Currently, no official release is set for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but the game is slated to release sometime in 2024.