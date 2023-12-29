Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Videos Spotlight Various Characters Appearing in Game

By Anthony Nash

Sega has released a new batch of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth character spotlight videos, previewing many of the characters set to appear in the upcoming game.

In total, there are 15 videos for fans to watch, including brief breakdowns on characters like Ichiban, Kazuma, Saeko, and more. Check out all 15 videos below in a special YouTube playlist created by Sega:

What do we know about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Infinite Wealth will be available both physically and digitally on the above-mentioned date. It’ll be coming to PlayStation 4PlayStation 5Xbox OneXbox Series X|S, as well as the Microsoft Store and Steam.

A direct sequel to 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon, this upcoming installment is the eighth main entry in the action series and will feature two “larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu,” who are “brought together by the hand of fate.”

You’ll get to explore Yokohama’s Isezaki Ijincho as well as Hawaii, marking the first time the series has branched out to an overseas location.

Anthony Nash

Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.

