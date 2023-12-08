Kiryu Has Cancer in New Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Trailer

Sega has released another Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth trailer, detailing a sad plot detail regarding one of the series’ most iconic characters.

In the new trailer, longtime Like a Dragon character Kiryu reveals that he has cancer and that he’s been fighting but his body has given up on him. The trailer also details Kiryu making a bucket list of sorts, as well as Kiryu planning on tying up various loose ends throughout the game.

Check out the new Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth trailer below:

What do we know about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Infinite Wealth will be available both physically and digitally on the above-mentioned date. It’ll be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as the Microsoft Store and Steam.

A direct sequel to 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon, this upcoming installment is the eighth main entry in the action series and will feature two “larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu,” who are “brought together by the hand of fate.”

You’ll get to explore Yokohama’s Isezaki Ijincho as well as Hawaii, marking the first time the series has branched out to an overseas location.