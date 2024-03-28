Former Dragon Age Creative Director Teases New Fantasy Game

Former Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw has teased a new fantasy game in development at Yellow Brick Games, the studio he founded alongside three other industry veterans. The short trailer is the first we’ve seen of the studio’s debut project on which they’ve worked over the past three years.

The Yellow Brick Games project is a fantasy action-adventure game

Very few details are known about the upcoming game, although Yellow Brick Games has said it will be a fantasy action-adventure title that is set to be released in 2025. We don’t even have a name for it yet, but that’s likely to come alongside further details when the game is properly revealed on April 2.

The teaser trailer gives a brief look at a peaceful woodland environment dotted with ancient ruins. A ferocious-looking blue and white creature that seems to be the size of a wolf is wandering about before the thudding footsteps of a hammer-wielding giant shatter the peace.

The game was initially due to be published by Private Division, although this is no longer the case. Laidlaw confirmed the developer will now be self-publishing its game, a step that is “a leap of faith, especially in the current turbulent industry climate.” However, he also considered it “an opportunity to take our destiny into our own hands and reach out directly to players and the wider gaming community during this release.”

Yellow Brick Games was founded at the end of 2020 by a quartet of industry veterans. Fellow co-founders alongside Laidlaw are ex-EA and Ubisoft developers Thomas Giroux, Jeff Skalski, and Frédéric St-Laurent B. The studio now employs a team of 68.