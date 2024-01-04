Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Event Trailer Teases Major Game Crossover

The highly anticipated crossover between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is officially here, with Electronic Arts sharing a new trailer for the event and what will be included.

The crossover event is set to begin on January 9, 2024, and will include new cosmetics, iconic skins, and more all themed around the world of Final Fantasy VII. In total, there will be 36 new items added into the game inspired by FF7, with iconic skins for both Horizon and Newcastle as well as sticker sets and more.

Check out the trailer for the crossover below:

According to a blog post on EA’s website, the 36 items will be rewarded randomly via event packs, with no duplicates being given. The mythic item for the event is a Buster Sword cosmetic for the game’s R5 weapon.

Six iconic legend skins will also be available for direct purchase in the game, including skins that make Apex Legends characters look like some of the more iconic characters in Final Fantasy VII.

As far as gameplay goes, the world of Apex will also be introduced to Materia in the form of a new BR Takeover. This mode will see a Buster Sword R2R5 placed in the game, with players able to fight for and pick up the weapon and wield it to try and win. You can also build up meter to use a Limit Break ability with the sword, and even collect Materia, which will give players increased effects and other bonuses.