Spider-Man 2 PS5 New Game Plus Update Release Date Set

Insomniac Games has announced the release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s new game plus update, which will include many more features.

In a recent tweet, Insomniac Games revealed that the update would release on March 7, 2024. Alongside the inclusion of a New Game+ mode, the update will also include some other highly requested features like new suits and more.

Last year, Insomniac Games also noted that things like the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and replay missions are all being worked on and added into the game.

❗ OUR NEXT UPDATE IS COMING MARCH 7



Our title update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 arrives next month and adds highly requested features like New Game+, new suits, and more!



Watch our social media for a complete list of features closer to release. ?️?️ #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/qhncOPkUXY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 7, 2024

Originally set to release in 2023, Insomniac Games instead delayed the release of the update to make sure it was up to par with their standard of quality.

“We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards,” their statement read at the time. “We’ve heard your feedback and will be adding some highly requested features.” Insomniac said that it plans to share a complete list of new features closer to the patch’s release and thanked fans for their patience.

In other Insomniac news, the studio has reportedly been a victim of a ransomware attack, with hackers allegedly gaining access to Wolverine PS5 materials as well as employee info and secret projects. Sony has said that it’s investigating the attack.