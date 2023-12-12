Report: Wolverine PS5 Images Leaked as Insomniac Suffers Ransomware Attack

Reports surfaced this morning that Insomniac Games has been hit by a “Rhysida” ransomware attack, which has resulted in hackers obtaining access to images of PS5 exclusive Marvel’s Wolverine as well as employee data. The reports remain unsubstantiated at the time of this writing, and neither Sony nor Insomniac has issued a statement.

Hackers purportedly sharing Wolverine PS5 images

The report of the attack originally came from CyberDaily.au and has been circulating on Reddit. According to the website, Rhysida — a ransomware operator — has backed up its claims by sharing a collage of images that includes what appear to be Wolverine screenshots along with employees’ personal details like passport information.

We won’t share the collage here for obvious reasons, but a rather fuzzy copy can be seen on CyberDaily.au. We are not familiar with the website and have not been able to spot the source of the leak beyond what’s being reported online, but from what we can see, there are some images of what looks like Wolverine and a page of someone’s U.S. passport, among other documents.

Rhysida is reportedly auctioning Insomniac’s data and has given the studio seven days to respond. According to CyberDaily.au, the starting bid is “50 bitcoins, or just over US$2 million.”