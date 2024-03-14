Dungeons & Dragons Survival Action RPG Announced for Consoles

Gameloft has revealed it is developing a survival, life simulation, and action RPG hybrid game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. The game will be coming to PC and unspecified consoles, although if Gameloft’s previous titles are anything to go by, we’re expecting a PS5 release at the very least.

Gameloft’s Dungeons & Dragons game is set in the Forgotten Realms

The new game will be set in the mythical Forgotten Realms within the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Combining the survival, life simulation, and action RPG genres, the hybrid title will feature co-op play and is aiming to suit both fans of the tabletop franchise and complete newcomers.

Other details about the game are scarce, although Gameloft did say, “Players can expect an adventure where the rich lore of this legendary franchise meets real-time survival in a unique campaign of resilience, camaraderie, and danger at nearly every turn”. More details are promised in the future.

Gameloft has a large number of job openings available in preparation for the development of this new project, although some of them are for its other games, like Disney Dreamlight Valley. Executive Producer at Gameloft Montreal, Lee Kaburis, said:

We are honored to partner with Wizards of the Coast to deliver a completely new experience in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. We are all big fans of D&D and are already hard at work bringing our concept to life, including growing our team, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future.

The Dungeons & Dragons IP has been licensed from Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro, who seem keen to increase their presence in the video game market following the success of Baldur’s Gate 3. The duo has a “plan to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development” and this new game “is a prime illustration of our strategy.”

Gameloft’s project isn’t the only upcoming game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Payday 3 developer Starbreeze is working on Project Baxter, the codename for its live-service cooperative action-adventure game that won’t be out until 2026. There is no release date window for the Gameloft game right now.