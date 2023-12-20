PS Store’s Big Holiday 2023 Sale Goes Live Today

The PS Store‘s big holiday 2023 sale will kick off today, bringing with it discounts on thousands of titles both old and new. Highlights include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Cross-Gen Edition (30% off) and Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition (40% off).

PS Store holiday sale — full list of discounted games (December 2023-January 2024)

Log into your local PS Store page for regional prices. The promotion will end on January 17, 2024. The complete list of discounted games is as follows: