Payday Developer Starbreeze Is Making a Co-op Dungeons & Dragons Game

Starbreeze, the studio that created the Payday series, has revealed it is working on a brand new game set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

Rolling a 20(26)

The game, currently codenamed ”Project Baxter” is set to be a cooperative action adventure with a “lifetime commitment through a Games as a Service-model, community engagement and a larger than life experience.”

Starbreeze also adds it expects the game to be released sometime in 2026, will be available for ”all major platforms,” and is due to be made in Unreal Engine 5.

The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 will no doubt make Dungeons & Dragons a popular place to park your latest game, and even with that dizzying prospect of waiting until 2026, the iron should still be pretty hot for Starbreeze’s game.

“It is hard to imagine a better pairing than Dungeons & Dragons and Starbreeze – both with their foundation in cooperative and community-driven experiences, ‘play it your way’ and infinite replayability,” Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjögren said in the press release. “When looking at prospective IPs for our future projects, Dungeons & Dragons was always at the top of our list, and I’m incredibly happy to announce this license. I want to thank Wizards of the Coast for being such a great partner. Development of the game is in full swing, and we are excited to deliver an amazing Dungeons & Dragons action-adventure in 2026.”

In the meantime, Starbreeze is still fine-tuning Payday 3 in the wake of its rocky launch earlier this year.