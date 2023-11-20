Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Screenshots Preview Characters, Combat, More

Sega has released a new batch of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth screenshots, previewing some of the characters, combat, and more for the upcoming game.

The new screenshots show more up-close shots of many of the characters set to arrive in the series. Alongside the new hi-res screenshots, images of combat from the game were also revealed along with new shots of the scenery in Hawaii, which will act as a location in the game.

Check out the new Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth screenshots below:

What do we know about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Infinite Wealth will be available both physically and digitally on the above-mentioned date. It’ll be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as the Microsoft Store and Steam.

A direct sequel to 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon, this upcoming installment is the eighth main entry in the action series and will feature two “larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu,” who are “brought together by the hand of fate.”

You’ll get to explore Yokohama’s Isezaki Ijincho as well as Hawaii, marking the first time the series has branched out to an overseas location.