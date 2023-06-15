Yakuza 8 Title Explained by Developer: ‘One Subtitle Simply Isn’t Enough’

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the highly anticipated next entry in the long-running series formerly known as Yakuza. In a recent explanation, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has explained why the Yakuza 8 title is the way that it is.

Why is the game called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Taking to Twitter, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio posted a Q&A graphic to explain the naming structure for its newest game. In Japan, the game is sticking with the name of Ryu Ga Gotoku 8, which essentially translates to Like a Dragon 8. However, the Western version of the game will be Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. According to the studio, the reason it plans on keeping the Japanese title as it’s made is due to how complex the game is.

“Which character and which point of view in this complex, intertwined storyline do you think you’ll most closely relate to? Depending on which of the past titles you have played, your answer may change! It is our hope that, once you have finished the game, you might even be enticed to provide a subtitle of your own,” reads the tweet from the studio.

The message went on to say that the subtitle for the Western release was added because “the concept of infinity is deeply tied to the themes of the latest installment,” and that the company has had the subtitle in mind “since last year’s teaser trailer.”

“What does Infinite Wealth mean? Is there really such a thing? We are all eagerly awaiting the day you’ll be able to find out for yourself,” said the message.

The Yakuza game series has always been known as Ryu Ga Gotoku (Like a Dragon) in Japan, but outside of the country, it was referred to as Yakuza. In 2020, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio began changing that, releasing Yakuza: Like a Dragon in an effort to begin the process of phasing out the name Yakuza in its games. Like a Dragon: Ishin is the first release in the West to fully adopt the “new” naming scheme.