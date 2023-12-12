Tekken 8 Demo Release Date Set, Arcade Quest Detailed

Bandai Namco has officially announced the Tekken 8 demo release date. It confirmed that players will be able to jump back into the game beginning later this week.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the Tekken 8 demo is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 on December 14, 2023. Following that, a demo for Xbox Series X|S users will take place a week later, on December 21, 2023.

Demo will feature Arcade Mode and more

The demo will give players their first taste at Arcade Mode, a mode that “plays like a fully realized campaign” and allows players to create a digital avatar of themselves and hang out, practice, and battle against friends.

Alongside the new Arcade Mode, the PS5 version of Tekken 8 will also support the console’s DualSense wireless controller, where haptic feedback will kick in during fights or action in a cutscene.

For most players, this will be the final chance to get a taste of Tekken 8 ahead of its release on January 26, 2024. At its launch, the game will feature 32 characters to choose from, with the first season of DLC including four characters.

The full Tekken 8 roster is as follows: