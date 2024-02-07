Tekken 8 Gets First Balance Update, Cheating to Be Addressed

Bandai Namco has rolled out Tekken 8 update 1.01.04 on the PS5 — the game’s first balance update. The patch also comes with minor bug fixes and improvements to various modes. Separately, game director Katsuhiro Harada has said that the development team is investigating some top ranked players in the leaderboard to identify cases of cheating.

Patch notes and balance adjustments are as follows:

The application of the update data will impact the following modes and features due to the changes brought to characters: DOWNLOADED REPLAYS & MY REPLAY & TIPS – Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback. ONLINE REPLAY – Replay data from before the update will be deleted. SUPER GHOST BATTLE & GHOST MATCH – Ghost data from previous versions remain available, but character behavior and moves will be updated with the balance changes brought by the patch.

Balance adjustments Moves behaviour & properties for some characters have been adjusted. See the detailed list of changes in the image below.

Other game-related bug fixes.

Tekken 8 development producer Kohei Ikeda has said that the team is now focusing on issues like chain throws becoming unbreakable during punish. Fixes will be included in the next update, details of which will be made available in due course.

After this patch, we will continue to address unintended behaviors and investigate/verify the issues reported through #T8_report.

Ex:

-Victor's throw escape window

-Alisa's follow-up to 'Brute Force Attack'

-Chain throws becoming unbreakable during a PUNISH

Please stay tuned for… https://t.co/xNwqU46IJh — Kohei Ikeda（Nakatsu） (@nkt_dreamer) February 7, 2024