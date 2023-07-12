Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection Announced, Contains a Bundle of Retro Titles

There have been a ton of Jurassic Park video games over the years. Limited Run Games is now bringing a couple of them back through the recently announced Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection.

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection will include multiple versions of two games

As revealed on the LRG3 stream, this bundle will include Jurassic Park for the NES, Game Boy, and SNES and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues for the Game Boy and SNES. This package is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime later this year. Pre-orders will go live on September 1.

The collection will include a few quality-of-life upgrades, including save states, new in-game maps, and some other unnamed features that will “bring these games into the modern era of gaming.” The first game didn’t have a map or the ability to save, meaning these changes should make it more palatable to a contemporary audience.

That original title is an isometric shooter starring Dr. Alan Grant. It came out in 1993 and reviewed relatively well, as most review scores from the time fell between 65 and 85. The Chaos Continues, on the other hand, is a side-scrolling shooter that also stars Grant and was first released in 1994. Its reviews from the time fell generally in the same range as the first game.