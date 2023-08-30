Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection Prehistoric Edition Includes a Dinosaur Lamp

The pre-orders for the physical editions of Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will start later this week, and Limited Run Games has revealed the contents of the Classic Edition and Prehistoric Edition. Among the goodies included in the Prehistoric Edition is a dinosaur acrylic lamp and a VHS-style box.

What’s in the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection Prehistoric Edition?

The Prehistoric edition includes an acrylic lamp with interchangeable dinosaur and Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection logo inserts. There are plenty of other goodies included with this edition that is available for PS5 and PS4, and the full list of contents can be seen below:

Physical Copy of Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection for PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4

Boxed in classic Jurassic Park toys-inspired packaging

Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case

18″ x 24″ Double-Sided Poster

Acrylic lamp with interchangeable inserts of an 8-BIT Velociraptor and the game logo

Mini replicas of original Jurassic Park NES, Game Boy and SNES game cartridges in a custom display frame

Physical CD soundtrack

Replica of Dr. Alan Grant’s ID card inspired by the Jurassic Park game

SteelBook®

Booklet

The Prehistoric Edition is available exclusively from Limited Run and it will come with a price tag of $149.99. Those who don’t want to splash out that much cash can go for the standard edition for $39.99 or the Classic Edition for $64.99. The Classic Edition includes:

Physical Copy of Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection for PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4

Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case

Booklet

SteelBook

Pre-orders for all three versions of the game are available from September 1. While there are no restrictions on the number of copies a player can purchase, the pre-orders are only available until October 15. Once the pre-order period is over, Limited Run advises that it could take up to 8-9 months for the products to be shipped as they are still to be manufactured.

The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection is just one of many retro games coming to Limited Run Games over the next few months. Other titles include Clock Tower, Gex Trilogy, and Tomba.