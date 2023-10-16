PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning October 16, 2023

One of the biggest PlayStation Studios releases for this year is about to swing onto the store and will likely dominate the list of new PS5 and PS4 games arriving during the week beginning October 16, 2023. Aside from the appearance of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, other highlights include Sonic Superstars and Skull Island: Rise of Kong.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of October 16 and 22, 2023.

PS5 Games

Kingdom Eighties (October 16)

A Boy And His Blob Retro Collection (October 17)

Skull Island: Rise of Kong (October 17)

Sonic Superstars (October 17)

Tennis On-Court (October 17)

The Caligula Effect 2 (October 17)

Wizard With a Gun (October 17)

Ball laB II (October 18)

Hellboy Web of Wyrd (October 18)

Kona II: Brume (October 18)

Slender: The Arrival (October 18)

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express (October 19)

Animal Hospital (October 19)

Bish Bash Bots (October 19)

Endless Dungeon (October 19)

Harmony’s Odyssey (October 19)

Hidden Cats in London (October 19)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (October 19)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (October 19)

Mail Time (October 19)

Spirit of the Island (October 19)

The 7th Guest VR (October 19)

The Gap (October 19)

World of Horror (October 19)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (October 20)

TrinityS (October 20)

Warm Snow (October 20)

PS4 Games

D Laser (October 16)

Zombie Garden vs Plants Defence Battle (October 16)

A Boy And His Blob Retro Collection (October 17)

Skull Island: Rise of Kong (October 17)

Sonic Superstars (October 17)

Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness (October 17)

Axis Football 2024 (October 18)

Ball laB II (October 18)

Hellboy Web of Wyrd (October 18)

Kona II: Brume (October 18)

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express (October 19)

Animal Hospital (October 19)

Bish Bash Bots (October 19)

Endless Dungeon (October 19)

Gargoyles Remastered (October 19)

Harmony’s Odyssey (October 19)

Hidden Cats in London (October 19)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (October 19)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (October 19)

Mail Time (October 19)

Spirit of the Island (October 19)

The Gap (October 19)

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 (October 19)

World of Horror (October 19)

3D PrintMaster Simulator (October 20)

TrinityS (October 20)

Warm Snow (October 20)

There are 27 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly different list of 27 new game releases. Those who want to jump straight into the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on October 20 can already preload the game on PS5. Sonic Superstars races onto both PS5 and PS4 a few days earlier and all players will get a free LEGO Sonic skin.

Other highlights include Skull Island: Rise of Kong, the delayed arrival of Hellboy Web of Wyrd, The Jackbox Party Pack 10, and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. A couple of classic games also make their revamped return this week in the form of A Boy And His Blob Retro Collection and Gargoyles Remastered.