Sonic Superstars Lego DLC Skins Announced for Sega Game

Sonic Superstars is getting the Lego treatment. Sega has announced that Sonic Superstars Lego DLC skins will be added into the platformer when it launches later this year.

What do we know about Sonic Superstars x Lego DLC?

In a new trailer for the upcoming DLC, Sonic the Hedgehog can be seen racing through a level before being turned into a Lego minifigure. He then fights it out against a Lego version of Eggman. Sega confirmed in an announcement that the Lego DLC skin for Sonic would be free for fans, but the Lego Eggman version would only be available to those who pre-order the game before its release.

Check out the Sonic Superstars Lego DLC trailer below:

This won’t be the first time that Lego and the world of Sonic the Hedgehog have collided. Sega and Lego collaborated to make a set based on the iconic Green Hill Zone level in 2021. A new batch of sets was announced earlier this year, as well.

Set to release both physically and digitally on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this fall, Sonic Superstars lets players take control of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose. Eggman is accompanied by Fang the Sniper, who first appeared in Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble in 1994. The character has primarily appeared in cameo roles in games like Sonic Generations and Sonic Mania in the years since.