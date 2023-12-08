The Game Awards 2023 Roundup: All the Announcements and Winners

The Game Awards 2023 took place last night, and brought with it quite a few announcements and big winners. Headlining this year’s event was none other than Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3. In case you missed the event, get all the highlights below.

The Game Awards 2023 announcements

Monster Hunter: Wilds coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2025

God of War Ragnarok’s free DLC is out next week

Sega announced Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi

Competitive multiplayer shooter The Finals is out now

No Man’s Sky studio Hello Games announced its next multiplayer game, The Last Campfire

Final Fantasy 16 expansions announced, one of which is out now

PS5 console exclusive Rise of the Ronin is releasing on March 22, 2024

Skull and Bones is finally releasing on February 16, 2024

Don’t Nod’s next game is Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, a story about friends who reunite after a long time. Out 2024 on PS5 among other platforms

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Fortnite Rocket Racing is out today

Ori developer’s No Rest for the Wicked will release in 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Former BioWare devs at Archetype Entertainment revealed new RPG, Exodus

Ikumi Nakamura announced her first project since leaving Tango Gameworks: Kemuri

Dead by Daylight’s single-player spinoff, The Casting of Frank Stone, is in development at Supermassive Games

Jurassic Park: Survival announced

Square Enix announced Visions of Mana for PS5 and PS4 among other platforms

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is getting a remake, out February 28, 2024

Former Payday devs at 10 Chambers revealed co-op heist game Den of the Wolves

Black Myth Wukong is finally releasing on August 20, 2024

Next EA Originals is Tales of Kenzera: Zau, out April 23, 2024

The Case of the Golden Idol is getting a follow-up: Rise of the Golden Idol

As Dusk Falls is headed to PS5 and PS4

Open-world extraction shooter Exoborne announced for consoles and PC

Arknights: Endfield headed to PS5

The First Descendant is releasing in summer 2024

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is releasing on September 9, 2024

The Game Awards 2023 winners (highlighted)

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail (W)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Player’s Voice

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach

Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Best Esports Event