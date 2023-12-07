Monster Hunter Wilds Trailer Previews the Next Huge Installment

Capcom revealed the first Monster Hunter Wilds trailer for the newest installment in the massively popular game series.

The trailer shows a hunter riding through crowds of several monsters from throughout the series, as well as soaring through a lightning storm in the sky on the same monster. Finally, it pans out to show a wide field as the hunter looks on. A large flying monster that appears to be a Rathalos then flies by. Players will be in for a bit of a wait, however, as Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025.

You can view the official Monster Hunter Wilds trailer on YouTube below:

What other games were revealed at The Game Awards 2023?

New free DLC for God of War Ragnarok, titled Valhalla, was revealed to be arriving next week. Sega also announced several new installments for some of their most iconic series, including Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Golden Axe. A new trailer for the upcoming Suicide Squad game was also showcased, previewing the battle between the antiheroes and the Justice League.