Monster Hunter Stories Games Land on PS4 This Summer

Capcom has revealed Monster Hunter Stories, and its sequel are heading to PS4 digitally this Summer. A physical edition will be released in Europe.

”Riders can expect an epic summer full of adventure with Monster Hunter stories and its new features, including full Japanese and English voiceovers, seven new subtitle languages, a new Museum Mode that spans over 200 pieces of concept art, background music, and developer sketches, and title updates that were previously only available in Japan. Experience riding Monsties in stunning detail on larger screens, enhanced with refined modeling, textures, and lighting in high definition.”

”Riders can also partake in a new expedition with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, the thrilling second entry in the turn-based RPG series. Set in the expansive and dynamic world of Monster Hunter, players follow the footsteps of their grandfather Red, a legendary Rider, and ride Monsties with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a Rathalos. This legendary monster holds immense power capable of wreaking havoc if its destructive abilities are unleashed. It’s up to players to test the bonds of friendship with Monsties and discover the hidden truths behind ancient legends.”

The first game was originally released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2016, with the sequel arriving on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

You can watch the announcement trailers for both games below.

Monster Hunter Stories trailers

Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be released on June 14, 2024, separately and as a collection.

Pre-orders will be available soon and include Navirou’s “King” and “Queen” outfits