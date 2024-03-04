PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning March 4, 2024

We’re into a new month, and the list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning March 4, 2024, has gotten bigger. There are plenty of different genres to occupy all types of gamers, but the highlights of the week are the latest installment in the WWE 2K franchise and the third game in the Outlast series, which finally makes the jump to consoles.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of March 4 to 10, 2024.

PS5 Games

Classified: France ’44 (March 5)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (March 5)

Juicy Realm (March 5)

Mediterranea Inferno (March 5)

The Outlast Trials (March 5)

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition (March 5)

10 Seconds to Win! (March 6)

Cat and Ghostly Road (March 6)

Hex Gambit: Respawned (March 6)

Reveil (March 6)

ABRISS – build to destroy (March 7)

As Dusk Falls (March 7)

Manic Maniacs (March 7)

Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge (March 7)

OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story (March 7)

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator (March 7)

Top Racer Collection (March 7)

Akka Arrh (March 8)

Ancient Weapon Holly (March 8)

DateJournal (March 8)

Dreamland Solitaire: Dragon’s Fury (March 8)

In Celebration of Violence (March 8)

Stilt (March 8)

System Critical 2 (March 8)

Unicorn Overlord (March 8)

WWE 2K24 (March 8)

PS4 Games

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (March 5)

Juicy Realm (March 5)

Mediterranea Inferno (March 5)

The Outlast Trials (March 5)

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition (March 5)

10 Seconds to Win! (March 6)

Cat and Ghostly Road (March 6)

Hex Gambit: Respawned (March 6)

Reveil (March 6)

As Dusk Falls (March 7)

Manic Maniacs (March 7)

Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge (March 7)

New Star GP (March 7)

Top Racer Collection (March 7)

Ancient Weapon Holly (March 8)

DateJournal (March 8)

Unicorn Overlord (March 8)

WWE 2K24 (March 8)

A total of 26 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a shorter list of 18 titles. The biggest of them all is WWE 2K24, which is available at the end of the week. However, those who purchase the Deluxe or 40 Years of WrestleMania Editions can get access to the game three days earlier on March 5.

The Outlast Trials, the prequel to the first two games, dumps up to four players in the middle of a horrifying Cold War experiment as they fight to survive. If you fancy something a bit more sedate, As Dusk Falls brings the story of two families whose trajectories collide in the Arizona desert to PS5 and PS4. Elsewhere, there is the tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord, or new off-road adventure Expeditions: A MudRunner Game.