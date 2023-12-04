Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Shows the Return of Vice City

After a decade of waiting, Rockstar has officially unveiled the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, previewing the highly anticipated next entry in the iconic video game series. The 90-second trailer gives a glimpse of GTA 6 and the return of Vice City. It sets the tone well, utilizing a bunch of Instagram-style reels to showcase the wild setting.

Check out the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer below:

What do we know about Grand Theft Auto 6?

The game will be set in a fictionalized version of Miami, which will bring players back to Vice City for the first time since the PSP game GTA: Vice City Stories. It will feature two protagonists.

It’s been a decade since GTA V was released, and five years since Rockstar’s last title, Red Dead Redemption 2. Not that GTA has been left behind. GTA V is the second best-selling video game of all time behind only Minecraft, with more than 185 million copies of the game sold during those ten years and three different console generations.

Earlier this year, publisher Take-Two Interactive fueled speculations when it said it expected a record fiscal year in 2025. FY2025 will start in April 2024 and end in March 2025. Take-Two said it planned to launch “several groundbreaking titles” and if GTA 6 is one of those, the game could be out before March 2025.

GTA 6 was seen in action before, when hours of hacked pre-alpha gameplay footage were leaked from a network intrusion in 2022. The hack was investigated, and two UK teens were charged and convicted.