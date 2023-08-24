Teens Found Guilty of GTA 6 Hack, Scheduled to Be Sentenced

Two British teenagers have been found guilty of various hacks — including the infamous GTA 6 hack — by the Southwark Crown Court in London. The boys, one of whom is under 18 and cannot be named, were part of the Lapsus$ group and targeted a number of companies, including Nvidia.

GTA 6 hack was a ransomware attack

BBC reports that the hackers — 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj of Oxford and the unnamed 17-year-old — were both deemed unfit to stand trial and received bail. However, Kurtaj is now in custody because he continued to violate his bail conditions. In fact, the GTA 6 hack was his third violation, which he carried out from his hotel room, where he was moved for his own safety after being doxxed by rivals.

Prosecutors have said that the attack on Rockstar Games was the “most audacious” of all because Kurtaj gained access to the company’s Slack and left a message for employees. Part of his message read that “if Rockstar does not contact me on Telegram within 24 hours I will start releasing the source code.”

Rockstar Games did not pay any ransom, and Kurtaj did end up leaking GTA 6 content. The developer expressed its disappointment but added that the game’s development was not impacted by the leak.

The duo will be sentenced at a later date.