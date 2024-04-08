Troy Baker Confirms GTA 6 Protagonist Isn’t Voiced By Him

Veteran actor Troy Baker has finally shot down fan theories that he’s the voice of GTA 6 protagonist, Jason. Jason is one of the game’s two main characters, with the other protagonist being a female named Lucia. Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the game’s cast, but that hasn’t stopped fans from trying to figure out the voices behind Lucia and Jason.

Troy Baker wants the actual voice behind GTA 6 protagonist to get credit

In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Baker said that he’s speaking out because he wants the actual actor behind GTA 6’s Jason to get credit for his work, not him. GTA 6’s trailer didn’t reveal much of the protagonists, but from the very little they heard, fans theorized that Baker was Jason.

It certainly doesn’t help that Baker tends to be a recurring voice in video games. Baker himself admitted that he’s enjoyed a privileged career in that he’s been in so many games that he may be losing some work precisely because he’s seemingly everywhere.

“I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work, because I’m sure it’s going to be great,” Baker said, adding that he took the debunked fan theory as a compliment.