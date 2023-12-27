GTA 6: Fans Think They’ve Figured Out Who Lucia Actress Is

Rockstar Games‘ fans have been trying to figure out who GTA 6‘s Lucia is portrayed by, and think they’ve found the answer. There have been a lot of speculations surrounding the game’s protagonists, with Rockstar Games keeping things tightly under wraps, but it does look like fans have a somewhat compelling case here.

Rumored GTA 6 Lucia actress is no stranger to Grand Theft Auto

Without further ado, fans are convinced that actress Manni L. Perez is portaying Lucia, and comparison images posted over on GTA Forums certainly do bear a striking resemblance. Perez has previously lent her voice to GTA V, and she does sound an awful lot like Lucia from the official GTA 6 trailer.

Add to the above Perez’s admission two years ago that she signed a non-disclosure agreement for a major project as well as the fact that she appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alongside the likes of Roger Clark, Steven Ogg, and Ned Luke — all of whom are known for their work with Rockstar Games in high-profile roles. All these things considered, we can see why fans think they’ve found their answer.

Do you think Lucia is portrayed by Perez? Share your thoughts in the comments below.