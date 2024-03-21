GTA 6 on PS5 Pro Unlikely to Run at 60 FPS, Digital Foundry Suggests

Digital Foundry tech expert Richard Leadbetter has cast some doubt over speculations that GTA 6‘s PS5 Pro version will run at 60 FPS. GTA 6 has been associated with Sony’s powerful mid-gen upgrade given the console’s rumored release ahead of the game. Analysts say Sony will leverage the hype surrounding the highly-anticipated Rockstar Games title to promote the PS5 Pro as the “best place to play” GTA 6.

Will PS5 Pro be the best place to play GTA 6?

Commenting on the conjecture that GTA 6 might run at 60 FPS on Sony’s upgraded hardware, Leadbetter pointed towards the limited CPU improvement as the reason that’s unlikely to be the case.

As previously revealed, the PS5 Pro’s CPU is almost identical to the base PS5’s CPU, but comes with a “High CPU Frequency Mode” that boosts it to 3.85 GHz. This is a boost of about 10% over the original. Leadbetter says that this extra 10% isn’t enough, so unless Sony has some “magical” stuff going on that we’re not yet aware of, players should keep their expectations in check.

“You know, all of the sort of conjectures ‘Hey, this is going to be a great box for Grand Theft Auto 6, we’ll be able to run that at 60 frames-per-second…’ unless there’s some magical CPU stuff being done by Rockstar, I suggest that’s not going to happen,” Leadbetter says in the video below, starting around the 11:00 mark. “Extra 10% on clocks isn’t really going to do much at all.”