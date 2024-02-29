GTA 6 Leaks Seemingly Prompt Rockstar to Stop Remote Working

It looks like all the GTA 6 leaks have taken their toll on Rockstar Games‘ management, who is now mandating that employees return to office full-time. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, an email went out to GTA 6 staff earlier this week, informing them that the decision to return to office was made for “productivity and security reasons.”

GTA 6 hackers previously gained access to Rockstar’s Slack channels

The email in question was sent out by Rockstar’s head of publishing Jenn Kolbe. Schreier, who saw a copy of the email, says that Kolbe mentioned that there were “tangible benefits” of not working remotely. “Making these changes now puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with a publishing roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game,” she added.

As GTA 6 enters a critical phase in development, it seems that Rockstar has become increasingly weary of the leaks. The infamous Rockstar hack that first leaked GTA 6 lifted content from the company’s Slack channel. The cloud-based communication platform is one of the most popular communication tools used by companies with employees working remotely.