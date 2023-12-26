Report: Hackers Leak GTA 5 Source Code Alongside GTA 6 and Bully 2 Content

Hackers have leaked GTA 5 source code and a plethora of content from GTA 6 and Bully 2. It’s unclear if the content dump comes from the infamous Rockstar Games hack, but it has been suggested that one of the individuals who leaked the hacked material is known to the developer, who has sued them multiple times in the past.

One of GTA 6 hackers was recently sentences to an indefinite hospital stay

The content dump, the entirety of which can be found on Reddit, comes less than a week after one of the teens behind the GTA 6 hack was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after they continued to commit cyber crimes on bail, and expressed their desire to continue down that path if released.

Leaked content includes GTA 5’s canceled single-player DLC, a GTA 6 PC script as well as miscellaneous game content like lock-picking mechanic, Bully 2 concept and ideas, and even some content purportedly from canceled PS3 exclusive, Agent.

The full GTA V source code has been leaked



The leak contains GTA V source code and stuff from Bully 2 and GTA VI



Leaked in a discord server by a random British guy in the 360 modding community known to get sued by Rockstar multiple times



It’s unclear when Rockstar Games will respond considering we’re in a holiday period. Hackers have targeted several companies in recent weeks alone, including Insomniac Games and Ubisoft. The former suffered a devastating hack whereas the latter managed to thwart the hacking attempt.