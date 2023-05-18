GTA 6 Release Date Window Teased by Take-Two

Take-Two has hinted at GTA 6 release date window

By Zarmena Khan

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick appears to have corroborated previous reports of GTA 6 release date. In an earnings call yesterday, Zelnick said that the company is preparing to launch “several groundbreaking titles” in fiscal year 2025, which starts April 2024 and ends March 2025.

Could GTA 6 release date be set in 2024?

Although Zelnick didn’t mention any names, the “robust pipeline of projects” and “groundbreaking” titles he was referring to most likely include GTA 6, especially because he went on to mention that these games will help achieve a target of “$8 billion in net bookings and over $1 billion in adjusted unrestricted operating cash flow.” That’s certainly GTA kind of money.

We’ve previously heard rumors that GTA 6 could be revealed as soon as this year and is set for release sometime in 2024. Considering the bulk of fiscal 2025 actually falls next year, there is a possibility these rumors will turn out to be true.

Nevertheless, Zelnick’s comment to investors is our first official hint at a GTA 6 release window.

Elsewhere, Take-Two revealed that GTA 5 has now sold over 180 million copies, generating retail sales of $1 billion. GTA 5 is the best-selling game of the last decade.

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS.

