PS5 Pro Release Date Window Might Not Be 2024 After All

An insider has cast doubt on PS5 Pro‘s release date being set in 2024. We’re more than halfway through the year and Sony has yet to reveal the console, which has been all but confirmed at this point. Fans were expecting an announcement at a PlayStation Showcase in May, but all we got was a State of Play.

The aforementioned speculation comes from a tweet by insider Tom Henderson, who was one of the first ones to leak the existence of PS5 Pro and its specs. There have been rumblings that Sony has another event scheduled for this year, particularly around September. We think wires may have been crossed somewhere because Sony is making an appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2024 in September, and we doubt that’s where it’ll reveal the PS5 Pro.

If it releases this year! — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 17, 2024

Interestingly, analyst Serkan Toto of Tokyo-based consultancy Kantan Games has previously suggested that Sony will launch the console in time for GTA 6. Toto believes Sony “will want to make sure to have a great piece of hardware ready” when the game is out.

While it is true that there aren’t any major games left to launch in 2024 that the PS5 Pro could coincide with, we’re not so sure that Sony is necessarily waiting for a blockbuster to pull the trigger.