PlayStation Returns to Tokyo Game Show 2024

Sony‘s bringing PlayStation back to the Tokyo Game Show 2024 after a hiatus lasting several years. The company has largely moved away from physical events, and will be returning to the upcoming show for the first time since 2019.

In a rather strange twist, the exhibitor list does not include Xbox or Microsoft even though the company has been increasing its presence at physical events. Microsoft has also been attempting to increase its visibility specifically in the Japanese market, where it has always been at a disadvantage.

That said, a month prior to TGS 2024, Microsoft will be setting up its “largest booth yet” in Europe at Gamescom. Neither Sony nor Nintendo will be in attendance.

Other notable companies coming to TGS are Bandai Namco Entertainment, Capcom, Koei Tecmo, Konami, Sega/Atlus, Square Enix, and Ubisoft.

It’s unclear what Sony will be exhibiting but we do know that the company will be sponsoring the Indie Game Project.

In total, TGS will have 731 exhibitors spread across “the largest-ever 3,190 booths,” according to a press release by the organizer. The event will take place between September 26 and September 29 in Mihama-ku, Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture.