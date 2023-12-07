God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Free DLC Trailer Sets Release Date

The first God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla trailer was revealed at tonight’s Game Awards ceremony, previewing the upcoming DLC.

Host Geoff Keighley revealed that the free DLC combines the action gameplay of God of War: Ragnarok with “elements inspired by the roguelite genre,” which will make for an “emotional, unexpected, and fun new twist.” The content is set to launch on Tuesday, December 12. Further details about the mode can be found on the PlayStation Blog.

The trailer shows Kratos battling a number of enemies throughout different settings, followed by a tease of a cyclops that’s seemingly reminiscent of a similar enemy from past God of War games.

Check out the first God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla trailer below:

When did God of War Ragnarok come out?

God of War Ragnarok first released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022. The game served as a sequel to 2018’s God of War and followed the continued adventure of Kratos and his son Atreus as they clash with various gods from Norse mythology, including Thor and Odin. The game was met with widespread critical acclaim upon its release and sold over five million copies in its first week.