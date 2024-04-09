New God of War Game Hinted at by Santa Monica Studio Jobs

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio has many job openings right now and some of those hint towards a new God of War game. Many of the job descriptions confirm the positions are for working on an unannounced project and the previous experience required of some candidates suggests the studio is sticking with its familiar IP.

Experience of God of War and God of War Ragnarok preferred

Santa Monica Studio is currently working on multiple projects and seems to be recruiting for a couple of them. As noticed by GeekinOut, the descriptions for the Senior Combat Designer (Hero) and Senior Technical Combat Designer state that “candidates who are fluent with the combat design choices, systems, mechanics, and enemies in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök (2022) are preferred.”

The specific requirement seems to suggest the studio is working on a new God of War game as one of those projects. While fans will be hoping for a completely new title, rumors appeared at the end of 2023 that the original God of War trilogy would be getting a PS5 remaster. The studio has refused to comment on the speculation and the listings don’t do much to clarify the situation.

In addition to those listings, 75% of the 24 positions available at Santa Monica Studio specifically mention “an exciting new project” or a “new unannounced title.” Details that have been gleaned from previous interviews and other sources suggest this could be a sci-fi RPG that may even involve creative director Cory Barlog.

Barlog mentioned last month that “some early things” had come together on his next video game project, implying the game was in the early stages of development. Now the studio is recruiting, development looks set to go up a gear. Hopefully, we hear more about these upcoming projects soon.