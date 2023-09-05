God of War Studio’s New Game Could Be an RPG

God of War developer Santa Monica Studio‘s new IP could be an RPG game or at least a game that features RPG elements. SSM has previously confirmed that it’s working on multiple projects, at least one of which is a new IP.

Is God of War dev Santa Monica Studio working on a sci-fi RPG?

ResetEra user Smitch spotted the LinkedIn profile for Fernando Secco, a senior staff programmer at Santa Monica Studio. Secco’s profile reveals that he’s part of the team working on the unannounced IP, and his role is “World Progression Team Lead.” He describes his role as “leading with a small group of programmers in all things progression (RPG systems, resource loading, spawning, save game, trophies, visual scripting and whatnot).”

This could be the project that God of War director Cory Barlog previously said that he’s been working on for a number of years. This past June, Santa Monica Studio’s Alanah Pearce also let slip during a stream that she’s working on an unannounced sci-fi game.

We currently don’t know how many projects the studio is working on other than God of War, but putting the pieces of the puzzle together, it looks like the rumored sci-fi project could be an RPG.