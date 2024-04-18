Baldur’s Gate 3 Dev Larian Studios Working on 2 Games

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has confirmed they are now working on two new games. While details on these projects are few and far between right now, the studio did say it has started to develop its own IPs, something that has left fans hoping for a new installment in the Divinity franchise.

Larian will not be making Baldur’s Gate 4

The studio had already said that it wouldn’t be developing Baldur’s Gate 4, nor would it be making any major DLC content or expansions for Baldur’s Gate 3. The Baldur’s Gate franchise is now in the hands of Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, who told PC Gamer that they are “talking to lots of partners” about a sequel to Larian’s hit game.

Larian will now be concentrating on its own IPs and fans are hoping that one of the two new projects will be Divinity III, seeing as Larian owns the franchise. Both of the games are still in the early stages of development and the studio promised more details about them “later down the line.”

Larian CEO Swen Vincke has ambitions for a “very big RPG that will dwarf them all” that may not even be possible on current-gen consoles. Previous reports have claimed the PS6 may not be released until 2028, so we could be waiting a long time. For now, though, he had this to say:

I don’t know if we’re going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we’re working on now will be our best work ever. I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it’s actually all working. Yes, it’s hype but it’s hype because it really looks and feels good.

Despite what has been said about the game, Baldur’s Gate 3 is not over yet. The team is still working on Update 7, which will add improved evil endings to the game as well as fix the usual bugs. Beyond that, future updates will introduce Crossplay and a Photo Mode, as well as more bug fixes, performance enhancements, and stability improvements.