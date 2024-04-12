Baldur’s Gate 3 Wins Big at 2024 BAFTA Game Awards

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 were among the big winners at yesterday’s 2024 BAFTA Game Awards.
Baldur’s Gate 3 took home five awards at the 2024 BAFTA Game Awards, while there were also prizes for Alan Wake 2, Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and smaller titles such as Dave the Diver, Tchia, and Viewfinder (which nabbed two).
Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft titles all managed to pick up awards, although it was just one each for Sony and Microsoft with Spider-Man 2 winning Best Performer in a Leading Role for Nadji Peters’ turn as Miles Morales. And Hi-Fi Rush won for Best Animation
You can see the full list of winners below.
2024 BAFTA Game Awards Winners
Best Game – Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Debut Game – Venba
Audio Achievement – Alan Wake 2
Multiplayer – Super Mario Bros. Wonder
EE Player Choice – Baldur’s Gate 3
Evolving Game – Cyberpunk 2077
Game Design – Dave The Diver
British Game – Viewfinder
New Intellectual Property – Viewfinder
Narrative – Baldur’s Gate 3
Special Award – Special Effect
Artistic Achievement – Alan Wake 2
Performer in a Supporting Role – Andrew Wincott (Baldur’s Gate 3)
Performer in a Leading Role – Nadji Jeter (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
Family – Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Animation – Hi-Fi Rush
Music – Baldur’s Gate 3
Game Beyond Entertainment – Tchia
Technical Achievement – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom