Baldur’s Gate 3 Wins Big at 2024 BAFTA Game Awards

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 were among the big winners at yesterday’s 2024 BAFTA Game Awards.

Baldur’s Gate 3 took home five awards at the 2024 BAFTA Game Awards, while there were also prizes for Alan Wake 2, Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and smaller titles such as Dave the Diver, Tchia, and Viewfinder (which nabbed two).

Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft titles all managed to pick up awards, although it was just one each for Sony and Microsoft with Spider-Man 2 winning Best Performer in a Leading Role for Nadji Peters’ turn as Miles Morales. And Hi-Fi Rush won for Best Animation

You can see the full list of winners below.

2024 BAFTA Game Awards Winners

Best Game – Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Debut Game – Venba

Audio Achievement – Alan Wake 2

Multiplayer – Super Mario Bros. Wonder

EE Player Choice – Baldur’s Gate 3

Evolving Game – Cyberpunk 2077

Game Design – Dave The Diver

British Game – Viewfinder

New Intellectual Property – Viewfinder

Narrative – Baldur’s Gate 3

Special Award – Special Effect

Artistic Achievement – Alan Wake 2

Performer in a Supporting Role – Andrew Wincott (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Performer in a Leading Role – Nadji Jeter (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Family – Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Animation – Hi-Fi Rush

Music – Baldur’s Gate 3

Game Beyond Entertainment – Tchia

Technical Achievement – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom