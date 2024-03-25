Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Will Add More Evil Endings

Developer Larian Studios announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting new content for evil characters. Development is winding down and the studio has no plans for DLC. However, Larian is working on some new “very evil” endings that will roll out in a future update.

Baldur’s Gate 3 to get more evil endings, mod support in the works

“So, they’re working on the evil endings right now,” Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke told IGN. “I’ve seen some of them. They’re really evil. So, the evil players will be satisfied with that.” While the game offers plenty of opportunities to do bad things, players felt BG3 didn’t provide proper closure for evil characters. The upcoming update is part of Larian’s effort to implement a few fan-requested features before moving on.

Another example is mod support, which Larian talked about in the past. “So,” the Baldur’s Gate 3 director explained, “we are working with Wizards, Sony, Microsoft… we’re trying to get cross-platform curated mods in there so that people on console can enjoy the mods that are being made for the PC also. So that’ll be a big thing, I think, because there’s a lot of mods already, and then we won’t be able to support everything, but we should be able to support quite a few.”

However, fans shouldn’t expect anything too massive from now on. Larian already expressed a desire to move away from D&D. The studio also isn’t interested in developing any Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC. Updates will get much less substantial after the studio implements all promised features and developers move on to new projects. “It’s just going to be support on bugs,” Vincke explained, “because we want the team to be working on new things.”