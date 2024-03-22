Larian is Planning a Game That Will ‘Dwarf’ Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 was Larian Studios’ most successful game to date, winning numerous awards and selling over 10 million copies worldwide. However, the studio does not intend to get complacent. While it has other projects to finish, Larian’s CEO is planning the studio’s most ambitious game yet.

Larian’s CEO wants to make an RPG that dwarfs Baldur’s Gate 3

GameSpot spoke to Larian CEO Swen Vincke during the Game Developer’s Conference held in San Franciso this week. He didn’t reveal much about the studio’s next game, which will not be D&D related. However, the veteran game developer sees it as a stepping stone to creating a “very big RPG that will dwarf them all.”

“I think there is some tech that we don’t have yet,” the Baldur’s Gate 3 director explained. “And I don’t know what the specs are on the next-gen yet, but I hope that it’s going to bring us closer.” This suggests the game is so vast and ambitious that whatever replaces the PS5 and Xbox Series X might be unable to run it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already a massive game as is. The average player should expect to spend somewhere in the ballpark of 60 hours on the main quests alone. Completionists might spend over a hundred hours in a single playthrough. Many players also complain of feeling burnt out going into Act 3. One can only imagine the potential burnout from a game that “dwarfs” Baldur’s Gate 3 in scope.

Still, Vincke knows his RPGs. The Belgian game designer founded Larian Studios in 1996 and oversaw the development of the Divinity series — the most recent of which was the award-winning Divinity: Original Sin II from 2017. Original Sin II was, in many ways, a prototype for Baldur’s Gate 3, so perhaps Larian’s next big game will offer a preview of Vincke’s more ambitious future project.